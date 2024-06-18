Quavo honored his late nephew Takeoff in a special way on June 18. At The Carter Center in Atlanta, the rapper’s The Rocket Foundation hosted its inaugural summit, a day full of panels and organizations promoting the prevention of gun violence in Brown and Black communities. Among those in attendance were also students who are a part of Quavo’s mentorship summer camp.

Takeoff ,one-third of the historic rap group, Migos, was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2022, at a bowling alley in Houston after an argument. On June 18, 2024, Takeoff would have turned 30.

On Takeoff’s 30th birthday, Quavo’s The Rocket Foundation just donated $20k each to 10 different organizations focused on preventing gun violence. pic.twitter.com/42he96w4MD — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) June 18, 2024

The early highlight of the event was the foundation surprising 10 organizations with $20,000 grants. The organizations included: CEO, Center for Employment Opportunities; Community Justice; Girasol Wellness; Hope Hustlers; Hopeful Change; Life Anew Restorative Justice; Livefree; Mother’s Against Gang Violence; Offender Alumni Association; and Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief.

After the presentation, Quavo spoke to the media about the event.

What is it like to be able to host an event like this?

It’s a blessing. We turned tragedy into triumph. It’s tough at the same time. I’m not driving this beautiful rocket, I’m just riding in it and trying to make sure we get business and stuff done.

What does it mean to you to be able to grant 10 different organizations $20K each?

To me, it means a lot because we raised $2 million, and I wanted to divvy it out. There were a lot of organizations, like 50, but the ones that are doing the real groundwork, we narrowed that down to 10 and were able to give $20,000 Spark Grants to them.

What are you hoping for by the end of the year? What are you advocating for?

Just to change lives, and change our community. We’ve got to start here in Atlanta, we’ve got to start here with the culture and make sure we have money for resources to be the plugs to different [resources for solutions]. I don’t know, man. I’m overwhelmed right now.

What’s the biggest takeaway you want the public to get from this event today?

My nephew is a legend. He died for a cause, and right now, we’re going to change the world for him, and everything we do for him, I’m going to stand and be in the front of that line for him.

What are some of the things the kids do in your summer camp?

Gun prevention programs, more activities, keeping them safe. It starts with the youth, so we want to keep positive and great vibes going to make sure we’re there for them, and I will be there. I’m going to the camp to make sure I’m hands-on with the kids.