Robert Gould of Big Tide Summit on being the change

Let me put you on to something major happening this weekend. Robert Gould, the mastermind behind the Big Tide Summit, is making waves in Savannah, Georgia, on April 11-12. This isn’t just another conference or summit; it’s a movement designed to level the playing field for students from both rural and urban areas alike.

Robert Gould saw the disparities firsthand, like the lack of resources, the absence of mentorship, and the doors that seemed perpetually closed to so many young folks, especially in his home of Savannah. He chose to be the change he wanted to see, and he decided to shake things up which is why he founded The Big Tide. This powerhouse event aims to bridge gaps and build futures in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

The Big Tide Summit provides many different things. Mentorship is one of the most important things in a budding career, and at this summit he will be working to pair students up with mentors. He understands that having someone in your corner can make all the difference. That’s why the summit emphasizes connecting students with mentors who can guide, inspire, and maybe even drop a few gems along the way.

This year, the summit is rolling out the Go Big Career Fund. Whether you’re college-bound or heading straight into a trade, this fund is designed to provide the financial boost needed to kickstart your journey. From scholarships to equipment, Gould and Big Tide have got your back. Also, one of the best things about this summit is that attending the Big Tide Summit won’t cost you a dime. Gould and his team have ensured that financial barriers won’t stand in the way of students accessing these invaluable resources. It’s all about creating opportunities, not obstacles, and his sponsors Coca-Cola and HJ Russell and Company helped Gould achieve this.

What started as a modest gathering has exploded into an event expecting over 3,000 attendees from 10 different Georgia counties. But this is only the beginning for Gould. His vision is that Big Tide impacts over 10,000 students across the Southeast in the next two years. With plans to expand into more states, secure additional corporate partnerships, and develop programs that offer ongoing support, this is only the beginning for Big Tide.

So, if you’re ready to ride the wave and take your future to the next level, the Big Tide Summit is the place to be this weekend.