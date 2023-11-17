Atlanta hip-hop mogul Clifford “T.I.” Harris celebrated the unveiling of his first affordable housing project on Nov. 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, WSB-TV reports.

Intrada Westside, located opposite Center Hill Park in the northwest part of the city, features 143 apartments, including 25 dedicated units for homeless youth.

Harris, reflecting on his childhood, recalled the hardships faced by the community. He expressed gratitude that he has thrived enough to give back to the community in meaningful ways.

“The arts and entertainment industry in this city has been able to collaborate and, I guess, be profitable enough to offer the community so many things that are much-needed,” Harris told WSB-TV.

The property was once a shopping center frequented by Harris’ grandmother. Developers highlighted this fact, adding a personal touch to the rapper’s philanthropic endeavor.

As the city of Atlanta continues to grow, initiatives like these are crucial in ensuring that everyone regardless of their economic status, has a place to call home.