Bryce Berry brings his brings community focus to Georgia House race

Bryce Berry brings his experience as an educator and community organizer to his campaign for Georgia House District 56, emphasizing education reform, gun safety and neighborhood engagement.

The Ferguson, Missouri native and Morehouse graduate grounds his political work in faith and justice, citing Micah 6:8 as his guiding principle. After witnessing students face eviction and violence, Berry felt compelled to pursue public office.

“We have to do justice by every single student, every single family,” Berry said. “They all deserve better.”

Education priority

As an Atlanta public school teacher living in subsidized housing due to low wages, Berry sharply opposes school voucher programs that he says would drain funds from public education.

“Public funds for public schools. Period,” Berry said. “We need massive investment in school infrastructure when you have issues like broken water pipes or brown water coming from faucets.”

He advocates for teacher pay raises, noting that despite recent increases, Atlanta teachers still earn below the area median income. Berry also supports expanded intervention services to address COVID-related learning losses.

Gun safety stance

Growing up in the post-Columbine era of active shooter drills shapes Berry’s uncompromising position on gun safety. Though a licensed gun owner himself, he supports comprehensive reforms including assault weapons bans and mandatory safe storage laws.

“My generation has grown up with active shooter drills. We experience trauma after trauma,” Berry said. “The issue is quite simple – it’s the guns.”

He strongly opposes arming teachers as a solution, arguing educators already serve multiple roles as counselors and mental health professionals.

Community connection

Berry pledges to maintain close constituent contact through regular town halls, church visits and community service projects. He envisions monthly neighborhood cleanups and teen job fairs to engage residents.

“I’m an organizer at heart,” Berry said. “My whole thing is going to be giving back and bringing folks together.”

His campaign recently distributed nearly 2,500 books to students and teachers. Berry aims to partner with local organizations like Dads First on community improvement initiatives.

Looking forward

Though just 23, Berry brings classroom experience and organizing skills to his campaign. He emphasizes bipartisan cooperation while standing firm on core values.

“You can work with whoever, whenever and however for the district,” Berry said. “But I’m not going to compromise values that overwhelmingly affect Black and brown folks.”