Shigley sets sights on Georgia House with focus on family, education

Democratic candidate Deborah Shigley brings a unique perspective to her campaign for Georgia House District 47, combining her experience as a Harvard graduate, small business owner, attorney and mother of five.

The daughter of a Jamaican immigrant father and Jewish mother who met while teaching in New York public schools, Shigley embodies a modern American success story. She graduated from public high school at 16, worked as a reporter while attending law school at night and later built a business creating dozens of jobs in Atlanta.

“There are not a lot of countries where that story can happen,” Shigley said. “It’s a version of the American dream.”

Education as foundation

Drawing from her family’s deep roots in education, Shigley advocates for increased investment in Georgia’s public schools. She opposes the recent voucher movement, which passed by one vote this year.

“Public education is a right,” Shigley said. “As we see in America, it is a huge ingredient to achieving the American dream, and vouchers are not the solution to improve the problems we have in our public schools.”

She supports universal pre-K education, including programs for three-year-olds, citing research showing early childhood investment yields threefold returns. Shigley also backs free breakfast and lunch for all Georgia students.

“How can you feed a hungry mind on an empty belly?” she asked, noting thousands of Georgia students face food insecurity. “This is an easy way we can put more money in family’s pockets.”

Reproductive rights and gun safety

Two issues drove Shigley from concerned parent to candidate: reproductive rights and gun safety. The Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal particularly resonated.

“Like many women around Georgia and around the country, the day Roe was overturned, I was deeply shaken,” she said. “We’re just beginning to see the after effects of what that decision meant, including the fact that women are dying because they’re not able to access the health care they need.”

A gun owner herself, Shigley supports Second Amendment rights while advocating for stronger safety measures . Personal experience shapes her stance – her son’s school faced a gun incident requiring police response.

“The heart-stopping feeling you have as a parent is something we should never feel,” she said. “It is outrageous.”

Bipartisan approach

While acknowledging partisan divides on major issues, Shigley points to statistics showing roughly 85 percent of state legislature work receives bipartisan support. She emphasizes the importance of collaboration while maintaining strong advocacy for democratic values.

“I’m a collaborative person,” she said, citing recent work with a bipartisan coalition to preserve polling locations in Milton’s most diverse areas. “My life is about cooperation.”

Immigration views

Though immigration policy falls under federal jurisdiction, Shigley’s perspective is shaped by her father’s journey from Jamaica to America with his seven siblings.

“The U.S. remains not only a refuge for people escaping truly dangerous situations but also a beacon of better opportunity and hope,” she said. “That is something that makes us stronger and makes us the most thriving economy.”

At the state level, Shigley advocates focusing law enforcement resources on violent crime rather than deportation efforts.

Looking ahead

As election day approaches, Shigley sees opportunity for democratic gains in the Georgia House. She remains focused on addressing core community concerns around education, safety and healthcare access.

“We need folks to step in and speak up for a different path,” she said. “Why not me?”