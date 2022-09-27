Miss GA USA and Miss GA Teen USA share journey leading up to the big stage

Rolling out was able to sit down with Georgia royalty, Miss GA USA, Holly Haynes, and Miss GA Teen USA, Courtney Smith at their send-off pool party right before leaving for Reno, Nevada.

With only days away from the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, these ladies revealed their fitness regimens, mental health routines, and how they plan to bring their platforms to a national level.

Can you share your fitness routine with us?

Courtney Smith: Currently, I am a cheerleader in high school, so I get exercise like that but I’m also a pilates girl. It’s just a fun pastime. It’s women encouraging women, and there’s music going. I also love going to the gym with Steven Smith, he’s gotten my muscles so toned and lean. My fitness journey also ties into my mental health.

What is your social platform?

Smith: So, #standup is focused on engaging and empowering students to stand up for what they believe in. I have partnered with Metro Atlanta Boys and Girls Club and Atlanta Public Schools to start teaching certain things, like the importance of voting and more. With Next G.E.N, I’m focused on a group of girls from low-income families to build up their confidence. I’m excited to share that nationally as Miss Teen USA.

How do you maintain your mental health?

Smith: For me, I love to engage in prayer but also just get out in my neighborhood and smell the fresh air. Getting my little puppy out on a walk with me is something that I enjoy as well.

Can you share your fitness routine with us?

Holly Haynes: As far as fitness, I’ve been working with Angelo Frasier who is a sponsor for Greenwood Productions and he’s taught me so much about my biology and just what my body type needs. The key for women is lean mean protein and lots of leafy greens.

What is your social platform?

Haynes: My platform is #iamenough and it’s geared towards teaching America’s youth that they are enough. Unfiltered, unedited, and perfectly imperfect. … I was bullied when I was younger mostly because I was small with an athletic build, and now here I am as Miss Georgia USA. I also was a Young Life leader at UGA and saw the same types of issues centered around social media at Athens Academy. I wanted to create something tangible for them to hold on to which is my, I Am Enough book that I wrote during the pandemic.

How do you maintain your mental health?

Haynes: I am a Christian, so prayer is very important to me, and just meditating on God’s word every day. That feeds my soul and then I also have talked to a mental health strategist about a personalized routine. I think just knowing who you are and what you need is very important because it’s different for everyone.