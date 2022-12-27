NBA threatened to do this to Boosie; star player comes to his defense

Boosie comes on social media and says whatever he wants, and apparently, he does the same thing in the sports arena too.

On Dec. 25, the rapper posted a video on social media describing a recent experience he had at an Atlanta Hawks game. While he was sitting courtside, Boosie said the arena employees told him that he couldn’t talk to any players or he’d be kicked out.

“I need something, man,” Boosie said in the video. “I need Trae Young, Collins, Murray, and the Atlanta Hawks to go talk to the NBA security or whatever because they say if I talk to the players or coaches they’re going to put me out.”

Boosie says the NBA security told him that they're going to put him out if he talks to any of the Hawks players or coaches 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7uqJyDLLw — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2022

Boosie continued to try and explain himself and why he should be able to talk courtside.

“I’m motivation to the players,” Boosie said. “Even the players on the other team … we joking man, them my partners. I pay good money to sit where I sit, that ain’t right. I can’t just sit down the whole game and not say nothing. I’m ADHD. I need the Hawks to tell them I’m good people.”

Hours later, Boosie received support from Hawks superstar Trae Young.

“Nahhh man, we not gonna do this to Boosie now … Bro’ be chillin’ most games with family,” Young tweeted. “Heard 11x worse things being said to players and coaches then how he be talkin’. Lol Thanks for the support!”