Whoopi Goldberg faces more criticism after reiterating Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg is once again facing backlash over her latest comments about the Holocaust.

Goldberg originally faced criticism over her comments on the Jan. 31, 2022 episode of “The View.”

“Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man … These are two White groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or White, Jews, it’s each other.”

In a recent interview with the “Sunday Times,” a reporter brought up her comments earlier this year, and many people thought that she was doubling down on her statements.

“It wasn’t originally about race,” Goldberg said. “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

After those comments, Goldberg received more backlash and issued a statement following the criticism.

“Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year,” Goldberg said. “I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why and attempted to recount that time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.”