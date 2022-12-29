Michelle Obama explains why she could not stand Barack for 10 years

There was a prolonged period of time during the children’s formative years when Michelle Obama could not stand her husband Barack.

The former first lady, who famously gave Barack Obama his start as an intern at a Chicago firm after law school, admitted she harbored resentment because she sacrificed much of her career to support his political ambitions.

While the former president was realizing political glory and becoming a national sensation, Michelle Obama quietly seethed as she carried the bulk of the parental load for Malia and Sasha while balancing her illustrious law career.

“People think I’m being catty for saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” the former first lady said in an interview earlier this month with Revolt. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

The New York Times bestselling author of Becoming made the revelation during her panel discussion on Revolt TV which also featured Kelly Rowland, Tina Lawson, H.E.R. and Winnie Harlow.

“For 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and worrying about school and who’s doing what, I was like, ‘Argh, this isn’t even!’ ” Obama said. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever. Ever. There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, [I’m] 40. But guess what? Ten years. We’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. People give up — ‘Five years; I can’t take it.’ “

Obama is also promoting her second book, The Light We Carry, which was released in November 2022.

Michelle Obama, 58, said she began to train her “ire” on Barack, 61, when he would find time to golf or travel for work while she was left at home.

However, love and respect for him helped stave off an impending implosion of their marriage, she said.

“Do you like him? I mean, you could be mad at him, but do you still look at him and go, ‘I’m not happy with you, but I respect you. I don’t agree with you, but you’re still a kind, smart person,’ ” she said.



The Obamas, who met in 1989, were able to work together and move into the White House. It was fiscally worth it as their combined bag is now at least $70 million, according to Forbes. Their joint deal in 2017 for their memoirs was estimated to be worth $65 million. They also penned a lucrative deal with Netflix that is estimated to be worth $50 million.

Meanwhile, the daughters reportedly share a home in Los Angeles as Malia works in TV and Sasha continues her education at the University of Southern California.