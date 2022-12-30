The most fashionable celebrity couples of 2022

When it comes to celebrity couples, we obsess over the couple’s photos and public displays of romance, and we even get to see the chemistry between them through their fashion choices.

Here are seven fashionable celebrity couples who have consistently showed up looking their best throughout 2022.

Uzi and JT

This rap couple always has a way of pulling off bold and abstract pieces. Together, they give off an edgy vibe with an exotic touch.

Russell Wilson and Ciara

This married couple is always giving off royal vibes with their grand appearances. Ciara and Russell look like money and their love seems to be timeless.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

This couple always gives an effortless vibe with an edgy touch. They may just be the only celebrity couple who can wear the oddest combinations of clothing while still setting trends.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean

This celebrity couple is truly the yin and yang to each other. Not only do they complement each other in the best way, but they even coordinate their outfits with a similar vibe and colors. This couple has a creative and peaceful aura together.

Cardi B and Offset

This fashionable couple always serves looks with their bold urban fashion sense. Cardi isn’t afraid to show off her curves and Offset always adds a groovy touch with his style choices.

Halle Bailey and DDG

This young couple seems to be a forever thing and the coordinating outfits add to that vibe. With their all-black everything, they may just be “on the run” together.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Something about this celeb couple just screams power, not only in their demeanor but also in their fashion sense. Beyoncé and Jay-Z look great together but they each hold their own.