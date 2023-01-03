Damar Hamlin and how the traumatic event could affect others mentally

The sports world was stunned on Jan. 2, 2023, as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after a collision with a Bengals player. He was given CPR on the field, and then rushed to the UC Medical Center. He is listed in critical condition.

Hamlin’s teammates and Bengals players were clearly emotional as they watched medical staff tend to Hamlin. Fans watching from the stadium or in their homes also witnessed the incident. After about an hour, the game was postponed, as the safety and thoughts of Hamlin came first before anything.

During these types of times, emotions are high, but not much is discussed about how traumatic events affect players and others mentally. Being in the middle of a situation where somewhere is fighting for their life can be hard, especially if you’re on the field. For the family, it can be worse. If anybody watched what happened and they’ve been in that situation before, it could have affected them as well.

Through all the emotions, one player stands out, and it’s Tee Higgins.

Higgins was the player that collided with Hamlin on the last play, and it’s evident that he didn’t try to intentionally hurt the Bills player, but being involved in that play could be very painful mentally. As humans, we sometimes think certain things are our fault and we pin the blame on ourselves when there’s nothing we could have done to change the situation.

Just stood with Tee Higgins’ mom who is now walking out with Tee who has his arm wrapped around her. Tee was the one who collided with Damar Hamlin before he collapsed pic.twitter.com/C1kzWI2hp5 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 3, 2023

This is a time when social media can become dangerous because some people become negative and say things they shouldn’t. In football, a play like that is a routine tackle we see all the time, and there were no dirty intentions behind it. Nobody should be blamed.

Later in the night, Higgins tweeted a message of support to Hamlin and his family. That’s all anyone should be doing right now; keeping Hamlin, his family and teammates and others in their prayers through this difficult time.