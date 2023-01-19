National Black MBA Association CEO Shawn Graham praises Atlanta chapter

Shawn Graham, interim chief executive officer for the National Black MBA Association, Inc., is bringing her wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and leadership to the office. Graham has 30 years of experience leading global and national corporations in several industries.

Graham was present at the National Black MBA Association meeting on Jan. 17, and spoke with rolling out about her role and the success of the Atlanta chapter.

What is the National Black MBA Association?

The National Black MBA Association is leading the creation of educational wealth building and growth opportunities for the historically underrepresented throughout their careers as students, professionals and entrepreneurs.

What is your role and day-to-day?

I currently have a dual role, the chief financial officer and most recently back in August of 2022, I was appointed the interim chief executive officer for the organization. Not only do I have oversight of the financials, and the financial direction of the organization, I also have a responsibility to lead the organization and have oversight for over 40 chapters and over 12,000 members. We also have over 300 corporate partners.

How has the National MBA Association been successful in Atlanta?

While Atlanta is considered the Black Mecca, it has many entrepreneurs and minority business owners. There are social justice issues currently plaguing the city, as well as mental illness, homelessness, and affordable housing. More than ever, we need the National Black MBA Association to provide those opportunities and access to opportunities to those students and people out there [who are] in college and need scholarships, and so many other things that we could afford.

It is very important for me to see everyone who was here. We have people that were sworn into the Atlanta chapter. We have people sitting on the city council and CEOs. There are so many people who are currently here who believe in this organization, and last but most certainly not least, mayor Andre Dickens was also here and gave the opening. We are so grateful to have so many people come and represent for the Atlanta chapter.