'P-- Diddy' trends after Yung Miami admits she likes golden showers

Rapper and reality star Yung Miami caused Twitter to have a conniption fit when she admitted that she likes for men to urinate on her during sex.

Yung Miami’s freaky revealed her predilection latest edition of her “Caresha Please” podcast also caused the phrase “P– Diddy” to trend on social media. The star of “Love and Hip Hop Miami, who was born in Miami as Caresha Romeka Brownlee, has been dating rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for the past several months. His previous nickname was “P. Diddy.”

It was during the podcast’s drinking game segment that the subject arose about golden showers, the colloquial term for urinating on someone as a sexual act.

“I do,” Yung Miami admitted while bending over in nervous laughter at about the 1:47-mark in the podcast recording.

“Golden showers?” Trina questioned. “Meaning when the guy p–s on you everywhere? You like it?”

“I just like it,” Yung Miami reiterated. “I don’t know, it just do something to me.”

The internet let out a collective guffaw at Yung Miami’s admission, with “P– Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter.

Listen to Yung Miami and her guest Trina as they discuss a wide variety of topics including their sexual peculiarities.