Bethune-Cookman students, driven by failed hire of Ed Reed, protest rats and roaches in dorms

Students claim the Board of Trustees have not delivered on their vow to address their concerns on campus
Bethune-Cookman University (Image source: YouTube/WKMG news station)

Bethune-Cookman University students indicate that the ouster of NFL legend Ed Reed as the head football coach was the final tinder that sparked the flames of discontent now engulfing the Florida HBCU.

BCU was in the news over the weekend of Jan. 20, 2023, after Reed informed his team and the public, via impassioned Instagram videos, that the leadership at Bethune did not want to solidify his contract.


Students are calling for the removal of the Bethune-Cookman board of trustees for their alleged apathy towards the campus’ widespread rat, roach and mold problems, WFTV reports.

The students are also demanding the reinstatement of Reed to his position so that he can try to resuscitate the moribund football squad that finished 2-9 in consecutive seasons.


“Hey hey, ho ho, the Board of Trustees got to go!” the students chanted in front of the board’s building.

The students contend they are not getting a satisfactory return on their $ 30,000-a-year investment in tuition, which includes not only rats and mold but also a lack of hot water in the dorms. The news station added that multiple students said they must leave their dorm windows open because there’s no air conditioning.

One student told the station, “What started off as my dream school turned into something that’s far less than what I thought.”

A second student added, “We’re constantly pouring money into this institution, and we feel like it’s not being poured back into us. We’re not seeing change. They just keep giving us false promises.”

