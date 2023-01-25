Emanuel is a four-time Stellar Award-winning musician and Christian rapper who has worked with Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams and PJ Morton. Citing Jay-Z as a hip-hop influence, he enjoys the art of storytelling. Dropping Jan. 27, his self-titled album is designed to give others hope.

How Stellar winner Emanuel is intersecting 2 worlds as a Christian rapper

More from Rolling Out

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 7.40
Entertainment Videos
Omegia Keys and Kathy Taylor present the indie film 'Keeping Secrets'
Designer and stylist Misa Hilton. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Fashion Videos
Misa Hylton and Diddy created the legendary style for this R&B group
Jon B performs at City Winery in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Music Industry Videos
R&B singer Jon B performs 1 of his biggest hits at City Winery
3D1A9932-RT
Diversity Equity and Inclusion Videos
Google's chief diversity officer Melonie D. Parker shares insight on achieving equitable workspaces
898ABA19-408A-4047-8866-8EAAEE7508B2
Entertainment Videos
Storm Reid stars in the new mystery thriller 'Missing'
Jon B performs at City Winery in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Music Industry Videos
Jon B celebrates Black music with medley of his favorite songs
Deion Sanders
Sports Videos
Sports roundup: Deion Sanders, Ed Reed, and a discussion of HBCUs
5BA4AA1E-2D30-467B-8DF4-33DA4C766799
Entertainment Videos
Egypt Criss and Sam Mattick discuss 'Growing Up Hip Hop'
Twinkie Clark, Faith Evans, Karen Clark Sheard, and others on stage at Town Hall in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Music Industry Videos
Twinkie Clark and Karen Clark Sheard perform 1 of their biggest hits
A8F5FAA5-8FD3-4B0E-875D-E15F945A3EF6
Entertainment Videos
Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union star in 'Truth Be Told'
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Entertainment Videos
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' celebrates premiere in Los Angeles
Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 4.18
Entertainment Videos
Dave Brown taking his historic Indie Night Film Festival on the road
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x