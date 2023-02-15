Jonathan Majors and Paul Rudd star in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania]

Jonathan Majors and Paul Rudd set off the new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The new installment is making movie news with Johnathan Majors (Kang) as the new big bad antagonist opposite Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) who is just living his normal everyday superhero life when the two collide in the Quantum Relm. In a recent conversation here is what the actors had to say about the new MCU phase.

How has the superhero character changed since the very first Ant-Man in 2015?

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

I think that he’s kind of grown a lot over the course of nine years or so. That’s what we’ve been doing in these movies. I mean, this is a guy who started off, with a regular job. He was, you know, brought into this group and has no innate super abilities, but then he went up and fought Thanos. So, he’s experienced a thing or two, and he’s accepted who he is now.

Who is Kang?

Jonathan Majors (Kang)

I think that is a question that we will all be answering for a very long time. I think the quick answer to that is Kang is a time traveling super villain. There are multiple versions of Kang – versions being variants. They occupy different universes, multi-verses [and] they have different intentions. They are all different beings, and yet something that we’re still, and I’m still working on, and continue to refine and refine and refine into something as a through line between them. That, to me, is the Kang gene.