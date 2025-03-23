Jonathan Majors admits Meagan Good took hits being with him

Critically acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors is grateful that his new wife, Meagan Good, sacrificed her pocketbook and career to stand with the beleaguered Magazine Dreams actor.

The 35-year-old actor, who soared up Hollywood’s power strata before he crashed back to earth after his conviction on domestic violence against Grace Jabbari, is still dumbfounded by Good’s devotion as his “ride or die” woman.

Jonathan Majors details the cost for Meagan Good

“She took so many hits… they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements, she got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was, and they knew if Meagan is coming, J is coming.” Majors said. “She’s stronger than me.”

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good shockingly tied the knot

The isolated couple shocked the world again when they secretly married last week. Majors, who admits to childhood trauma that directly led to anger issues as an adult, felt that he was finally good enough for the Think Like a Man actress.

“I felt worthy of her,” Majors surmised about his evolving maturity and mind. He said he regularly consults with his pastor and therapists on becoming a better husband. “She’s an incredible woman; and I had to get to that level. She caught me when I was in a very bad way; and I was upfront about that with her. She held me when it was all going down.”

Majors said the tumult of the past two years, during which he was personally pummeled and toppled from his lofty perch in life, has made him grateful for what he has now.

Jonathan Majors has turned the page from the turmoil

“It’s an ending of a chapter and beginning of a chapter,” Majors said regarding his new life with Meagan Good.

Good did not flinch, even when family, friends, and the notoriously fickle Hollywood community unofficially sent her into indefinite exile.

“She’s an angel,” Majors told “ABC News Live” last year following the domestic violence trial. “She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”