Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 1st family photo on ‘British Vogue’

Rihanna is still basking in worldwide adoration following her historical performance during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII. That’s what happens when you attract even more viewers (117.8 million) than the actual NFL championship game (113 million) which ranks as the third-highest rated program in American television history.

Just a few days later, fans are fawning as Bad Gal RiRi and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were splashed across the cover of British Vogue magazine as they shared a family photo for the first time.

The photo pops with flair and swag as the three are prancing on a beach in matching black outfits. Even their son, whom they have yet to name, is wearing a black diaper as he cheeses from a kiss from his father.

A new era begins – and for @Rihanna nothing will ever be the same. Fresh from the Super Bowl and that very special announcement, Rihanna is British Vogue’s phenomenal March 2023 cover star – but this is no ordinary cover. This is a family portrait: https://t.co/dYosr4a6Ah pic.twitter.com/xx4h7LisKU — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

Along with the spectacular photo spread, the singer revealed what she was thinking when she was offered the opportunity to perform before the worldwide audience that the Super Bowl provides. She was just a few months postpartum with her first child – and she was pregnant with her second, though no one knew it until she took the stage at halftime.

“I’m going to say ‘yes’ to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum …” she told Vogue. “What the heck am I thinking?”

Her performance got mostly rave reviews after cranking out multiple No. 1 Billboard hits such as “Diamonds,” “Rude Boy,” “Better Have My Money,” “Work,” and “Only Girl in the World.” The euphoric feeling Rihanna experienced was amplified by having her boyfriend Rocky on the field cheering her on while filming a portion of her visually stunning set.

Speaking of Rocky, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 34, is grateful to be experiencing motherhood with her 34-year-old “best friend,” whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

.@Rihanna is certainly grateful to have A$AP Rocky by her side. “We’re best friends with a baby,” she says. “Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.” https://t.co/c7T3iKiC2j pic.twitter.com/cQp1vdUZ9h — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

The billionaire Barbadian beauty, who has made even more money with her makeup and fashion lines than during her record-setting singing career, said she had no clue how her life would change after having her son.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she said. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn’t matter.”