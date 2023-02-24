World champion boxer Adrien Broner shares what it takes to adjust to fame

Four-time world champion boxer Adrien Broner is coming back to the ring in April 2023. Broner was originally set to fight on Feb. 25 in Atlanta against Michael Williams Jr., but Williams suffered an injury that sidelined him. The last time Broner was in the ring, he scored a win over Jovanie Santiago.

Not only is Broner a talented boxer, he’s also a talented musician with strong ties to the hip-hop community. His recent album, Still Adjustin To Fame, is an ode to the path he’s taken and a reflection of his experiences.

Broner spoke with rolling about his preparation for his boxing matches, and his new music.

What is your training schedule like before a boxing match?

I’m training two to three times a day. Every day is work. When I put my mind to something, I see it out. I signed a contract and I’m going to fulfill everything. We’re in a three-fight deal in 12 months, so I’m locked in for 12 months.

What are some of the goals you set for yourself as a boxer?

[I have] a lot of goals inside and outside the ring but the main objective and the main goal in my life right now is being victorious, looking good, and coming out of the ring with [as little] punishment as possible. That’s the main goal, but we’re prepared to go in. If we got to go to war, we’re going to go to war. Whatever we got to do, we’re going to get our victory.

What inspired you to get into music?

I’ve been around music my whole life, ever since I’ve been boxing. My uncles were rappers, so music has always been with me. It’s almost like therapy for me because I hold a lot of stuff in but when I do music, I can express myself.

What’s advice would you give to aspiring boxers?

Stay in shape and stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. There are guys who quit when they’re right there and don’t even know it. Even if you feel like it’s not going your way right now, just keep your head down and keep working because your call [could] be any day. You’re going to get that call one day, just be ready and take off when they want to come.