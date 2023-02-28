Zendaya’s affordable hair care secret revealed by hairstylist Tai Simon

When it comes to hair styling and fashionable public figures in the entertainment industry, one might assume that their carefully coiffed styles require major investment. According to Tai Simon, Zendaya‘s hairstylist, the star’s recent NAACP red carpet look consisted of products at affordable prices. OGX, an all-inclusive hair product brand, is what Simon used to style Zendaya’s hair.

Simon’s latest Instagram post shared the details of what she used to accomplish the actress’s look. She used OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Hair Spray ($7.89), OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse ($7.99), and OGX Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum ($11.69).

The hairstylist responded to fan comments asking how she applied the products to get the results she wanted. She shared that she used the moose to make Zendaya’s hair fuller and the serum to protect her hair from heat. There are so many affordable products for all hair types to achieve a luxury look. Below are five hair products we recommend for your hair that won’t break the bank.

SheaMoisture’s Raw Shea Butter Restorative Conditioner ($10.99)

This conditioner doubles as a rinse-out and leave-in conditioner so you can use it as you please. It will bring even the most damaged, over-processed hair back to life. It’s also great for extremely deep moisturizing, detangling, and more.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil ($9.99)

This product is making its rounds on social media for nourishing split ends and smoothing hair follicles for a sleek look. You can apply to the ends of hair before you shampoo to soothe and smooth for a healthy, shiny finish that can be air-dried or styled as desired.

Pattern Beauty’s Styling Cream – ($42.00)

Tracee Ellis Ross created this product and more for the curly and coiled hair types. The cream is great for twist-outs and other protective styles that require moisture and extra maintenance.

Taliah Waajid Bamboo, Biotin & Basil Curl Activator & Defining Cream ($9.99)

This product works well with coarse and thick hair to create lasting curls with no build-up and minimal manipulation. The product is in high demand and is usually sold out at beauty retailers. Stay on the lookout for restock dates.

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave-In Detangler ($12.99)

This product is great for removing knots and tangles from textured curly hair. Use it by simply applying the desired amount on your hand and working it through your hair. You can use it as a rinse-out conditioner or a leave-in for thicker hair.