Songstress Melba Moore continues to pave the way for the next generation

Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer and actress Melba Moore has paved the way for many entertainers throughout her illustrious career. Moore is receiving her flowers this year with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Moore has accomplished many feats and many firsts throughout her career and now wants to help and support the next generation of singers and Broadway performers.

How does it feel to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

It’s amazing. You try to find new words, and you’re trying to find other ways of expressing it. But as I think about it, it’s just wonderful. It makes me look back at my career and see that God has blessed me in some wonderful ways, and great things have happened to me. It’s a pleasure to be able to share it with people. … I look forward to seeing those people and sharing that time, and it’s going to be wonderful.

What do you think your career has done for the next generation?

Everything. It’s what I have to offer to the next generation coming after me whom I still have the privilege of being in front of. While I’m in front of you, I want to inspire you by what you see in me to be the best of who you are. Because I don’t know who you’re going to be, but I want to encourage you to have courage. I will encourage you to keep trying, especially in difficult situations, or you may feel like you’re not equipped for what’s coming.

What is the one moment in your career that you’re most proud of?

Winning the Tony Award. I understand that if I have the popularity or not, whenever I have an opportunity, I remind people that I’m a Tony Award winner because it was a very long time ago, so people can’t expect to remember that. It’s not their achievement, it’s mine. But I know they respect that tremendously and of course, they should. I think it would be not just seeing the event that happened, because a lot I don’t remember, but I got it on tape because I was just too excited. I was scared to death. People are still interested in it because the Tony Awards are very relevant, so I continue to rethink what it means and I keep the appreciation of it fresh. This also happened back in a time when it didn’t happen for Black people, which is very important [to remember]. As Jesse Jackson used to say, “Keep hope alive” for the next generations and the excitement and the things that are going to be available to you, and one day you’ll be the first. Those things will continue because we had the opportunity. You’re also going to remember to pass the torch on because you see how it’s helped me, and I’m still here.