Black Women’s Roundtable ‘Take It to the Top’ $25K challenge

The non profit Black Womens Roundtable is offering a $25,000 grant to DMV entrepreneurs.

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is excited to announce the launch of its 4th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable “Take It to The TOP” National Entrepreneurship Challenge (BWR TOP National Challenge ‘23) for the Mid-Atlantic Region including DC, MD and Virginia.

The BWR TOP National Challenge is designed to support black women and girl ideapreneurs and small minority women-owned start-up ventures as a pathway to wealth building for black women and families. This year’s BWR TOP National Challenge includes live pitch competitions in the Mid-Atlantic, South, Midwest and Northeastern regions.

The BWR TOP Challenge for the Mid-Atlantic Region will close out with a live competition during the 12th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable “Women of Power ” National Summit, on March 17 – 18, at the Gaylord Hotel in National Harbor, MD in honor of Women’s History Month and is supported by Coca-Cola Foundation.

The BWR TOP Mid-Atlantic Regional Challenge is open to aspiring entrepreneurs in MD, DC, or VA who fit in one of the following categories: Community-Based Ideapreneur or Start-Up (1-year or less), Collegiate Ideapreneur or Start-Up (must be a registered student at college/university), or Girl Ideapreneur or Start-Up (16-17-year-olds only). Mid-Atlantic Challenge participants must be official residents of DC, MD or VA to be eligible to compete.

The BWR TOP National Entrepreneurship Challenge for the Mid-Atlantic Region will culminate with a live pitch competition held on March 17 and 18.

The BWR TOP National Challenge will be streamed live by NCBCP and #RolandMartinUnfiltered on Facebook and held during The BWR 12th Annual Women of Power Summit.

To sign up go to www.blackwomensroundtable.com or click HERE

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is one of the most active civil rights and social justice organizations in the nation “dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic and voter empowerment in Black America.” The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the women and girls empowerment arm of the NCBCP. At the forefront of championing just and equitable public policy on behalf of Black women, BWR promotes their health and wellness, economic security & prosperity, education and global empowerment as key elements for success. Black Youth Vote is the youth-led civic leadership, training and organizing arm of the NCBCP. For more information on the NCBCP’s Unity 2020 National Campaign go to unitycampaign.org.