Fans defend Angela Bassett after her ‘crushed’ look for losing Oscar (video)

Angela Bassett has long been considered acting royalty by the Black community. Therefore, her vast fan base was crushed when they observed the apparent disappointment flash across her face when she lost out in her category during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Instead, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in the dramatic film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Of course the #Oscars reward white mediocrity because in what world did Jamie Lee Curtis give a better performance in comparison to Stephanie Hsu or Angela Bassett? pic.twitter.com/lvraxiXqAc — ‏ً (@meradceu) March 13, 2023

Some fans pilloried the 64-year-old Yale School of Drama grad because she allegedly failed to comport herself appropriately with the customary smile, nor did she reportedly stand up to join in the ovation for Curtis’ triumph, according to Buzzfeed.com. Some labeled Bassett as “sour,” “unprofessional” and a “sore loser.”

Regardless of who you think should’ve won, it was poor on Angela Bassett’s part to just sit there miserably when Jamie won and not be happy for her. Had Angela won, Jamie would’ve been clapping for her. She knew very well her reaction was being played on live television — Gretchen’s Arrows 🔥💯 (@KRamelmeier) March 13, 2023

I haven't seen either movie. Angela Bassett is one of my favorite actors. However, I did not like her reaction to not winning. It made her look unprofessional and sour. I was disappointed by her not winning, but more disappointed by her reaction. — YveLucia (@YveLucia7) March 13, 2023

More fans, however, quickly formed a protective circle around the esteemed Bassett who first came to fame in the 1991 classic Boyz N the Hood and has been a stoic, steady and regal presence ever since. Most fans, nonetheless, continue to celebrate a sterling career that includes her other Oscar nomination for the riveting portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It? Bassett also slayed the game in such fare as Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Malcolm X, Akeelah and the Bee, “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” and the movie about the revolutionary group Black Panther Party called Panther in 1995.

Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not give Bassett her flowers, her fans marched en masse to Twitter to give her a bouquet.

One woman in particular had an interesting theory on why she thinks Bassett lost to Curtis:

After I saw the secret ballot article, I thought she was not going to win. A lot of these ppl don't watch the movies and vote for who they like. And sadly Angela did not do enough campaigning early on and some how let JLC run away with the narrative that she was an underdog. — MoniqueM (@MMark1985) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors saying “Hey, Auntie. We love you” to Angela Bassett before presenting an award at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/1T4Zjd13pw — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) March 13, 2023

