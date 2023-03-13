Fans defend Angela Bassett after her ‘crushed’ look for losing Oscar (video)

Fans gave Bassett an award in the form of figurative flowers after her Academy Award loss
Angela Bassett (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Angela Bassett has long been considered acting royalty by the Black community. Therefore, her vast fan base was crushed when they observed the apparent disappointment flash across her face when she lost out in her category during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Instead, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in the dramatic film Everything Everywhere All At Once. 


Some fans pilloried the 64-year-old Yale School of Drama grad because she allegedly failed to comport herself appropriately with the customary smile, nor did she reportedly stand up to join in the ovation for Curtis’ triumph, according to Buzzfeed.com. Some labeled Bassett as “sour,” “unprofessional” and a “sore loser.”

More fans, however, quickly formed a protective circle around the esteemed Bassett who first came to fame in the 1991 classic Boyz N the Hood and has been a stoic, steady and regal presence ever since. Most fans, nonetheless, continue to celebrate a sterling career that includes her other Oscar nomination for the riveting portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It? Bassett also slayed the game in such fare as Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Malcolm X, Akeelah and the Bee, “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” and the movie about the revolutionary group Black Panther Party called Panther in 1995.


Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not give Bassett her flowers, her fans marched en masse to Twitter to give her a bouquet.

One woman in particular had an interesting theory on why she thinks Bassett lost to Curtis:

