Angel Reese blasted for alleged bad sportsmanship after LSU wins title (video)

Black athletes and fans are highlighting the hypocrisy exhibited by some White sports fans
Angel Reese (Image source: Instagram – @angelreese10)

Angel Reese is proud that she is not normal.

The star forward for the Louisiana State University Tigers, who just won the national title, is not only basking in the glory of thoroughly vanquishing her ballyhooed foes — the Iowa Hawkeyes — she is seemingly relishing in the criticism coming her way on social media.


While most athletes and entertainers recoil and shrivel up at mass criticisms, LSU’s Reese is reveling in the villain role she has just settled into. This came as a result of Reese showing up opponent Iowa’s superstar Caitlyn Clark in the closing seconds of LSU’s emphatic 102-87 triumph on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Reese was lambasted by mainstream America as “classless” by sanctimonious folks who are exhibiting selective outrage at the least, and blatant hypocrisy at its worst. There was no noise from these same fans, mostly Caucasians, when Clark also gave the “you can’t see me” sign two games prior against the Louisville Cardinals.


The “you can’t see me” gesture was first made famous by wrestling legend John Cena, who used social media to endorse Clark’s version of it.

This is the reason that many defenders, mostly Black sports fans, have decried their White counterparts who cheered when Clark performed the hand gesture, yet crucified Reese for doing her version of it.

Reese actually doubled down on the hand gesture during the post-championship press conference, adding that she is loving the accolades as well as the blowback.

Baton Rouge rap renegade Boosie Badazz, who never edits his tongue under any circumstances, joined a multitude of urbanites in the raucous celebration of his hometown LSU squad.

