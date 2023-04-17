Frank Ocean tells Coachella crowd where he’s been for past 3 years

Singer Frank Ocean made his long-anticipated return to the public with his headlining performance at Coachella on April 16. It was his first show in six years and his first public appearance, outside of attending a recent Omar Apollo concert, since he came to the 2021 Met Gala with a green robot.

“I have missed you,” Ocean said. “I want to talk to you about why I’m here because it’s not because of a new album. Not that there’s not a new album, but there’s not right now.”

Ocean then revealed his reason for returning to the public at Coachella specifically.

“In the past couple of years, my life changed so much,” Ocean said. “My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust out here, I didn’t want a respiratory infection or whatever. I would avoid coming, but I’d always end up here.

Ocean’s brother, Ryan Breaux, died at 18 in August 2020 in a car accident in California.

“I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us, and I want to say thank you for all the support, .the ears and all of the love over all this time,” Ocean said. “Now, let me get back to the songs.”