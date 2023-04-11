Frank Ocean did this to build hype for highly-anticipated Coachella performance

Frank Ocean has his fans ready for his next performance. The singer, of the former collective Odd Future, who is also known for disappearing from the spotlight for months at a time and will make his next appearance as the headliner for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The two-week festival in California is set to take place between April 14-16 and April 21-23.

In the days leading up to the first weekend of the famous festival, an orange BMW E60 M3 has been spotted around California. It’s the same car model that’s on the cover of his 2011 Nostalgia, Ultra debut mixtape.

Frank Ocean’s BMW E30 M3 spotted in Coachella Valley 👀 pic.twitter.com/6zvVWJZW6o — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 10, 2023

The Coachella performances are Ocean’s first live shows since March 2019, when he performed in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ocean was originally scheduled to headline the premier American festival in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also Ocean’s first festival appearance since Los Angeles FYF in 2017.

In November 2019, Tyler, The Creator brought out Drake at the Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. A large group of fans speculated Ocean would be the surprise guest of the event, but when they realized it was Drake instead, fans booed him off stage.