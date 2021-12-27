Frank Ocean gives fans a surprise on Christmas Day

Frank Ocean spread a little Christmas cheer with fans over the holiday weekend.

The 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for fans on his Apple radio program “Blonded Radio” on Christmas Day as he shared a nine-minute track that has been inspired by a conversation he had with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.

The untitled track was recorded by the “Chanel” hitmaker back in 2020 and Ocean can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.

The radio show also contained excerpts of a conversation with the artist’s brother Ryan Breaux, who died in a car crash last year.

Ocean wrote on Instagram: “Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief and I remember marveling afterward at how his energy blasted through the phone. So much vim in this Wim. We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief and how going into the cold water changed his life.”

Ocean added: “It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent and generous.

“I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted. Me, (Cory Henry), and (Dylan Patrice) played some sounds underneath to heighten the feeling. I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of [with] Cory in the summer of 2020.

“I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words. Merry Xmas everyone.”

Ocean has not released an album since Blonde in 2016, which he was grateful to self-release following a split from Def Jam Recordings as he didn’t have to worry about how it performed in the charts.

He said: “With this record [Blonde] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It’s not essential for me to have a big debut week, it’s not essential for me to have big radio records.”

