Frank Ocean’s brother reportedly dies in car accident

Frank Ocean‘s younger brother reportedly has died in a car accident.

Ryan Breaux, 18, passed away alongside a friend in the early hours of Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2020, when the vehicle they were traveling in in Thousand Oaks, California, ran off the road and hit a tree.

ABC News reported: “The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median.”

The intensity of the crash ripped the car in half and the vehicle was engulfed in flames when police arrived at the scene.

The “Thinkin Bout You” hitmaker has yet to comment about the tragic news but posted what appear to be several photos of him with his younger brother on his Instagram page:

