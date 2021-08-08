Frank Ocean launches independent luxury brand

Frank Ocean is launching an independent luxury company called Homer. The first items to be released from the collection will include printed silk scarves and jewelry pieces that are handcrafted using 18-karat gold, sterling silver and American lab–grown diamonds. All pieces are designed in New York but handmade in Italy. According to GQ, the prices for the products range from a $435 Enamel plus-symbol pendant to $1.9 million for a sphere legs high jewelry necklace.

Ocean also shot the catalog cover and inside photography for “Homer” and according to the fashion magazine, the company’s name “represents carving history into stone,” and that the Homer designs are inspired by “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.” Frank Ocean discussed his latest venture in his Instagram Story and revealed he’s been working on his new venture for the past three years.

“Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. … My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, and set it in stone. I’m so f——- happy for everyone involved and I admire you and am proud of you and couldn’t have done it without you. AP, Michael, Nike, Allie, Tone (happy birthday), Evan, Tracy, David, Tommy, Juliana, Charlie, Jake, Ysham, Keisha, the whole house,” Ocean wrote on IG.

“Everybody who came to California when we had no lights and no water and no chairs or desks and built this all from nothing with me, I wanna say thank you for believing in my vision and taking a part in my story from the bottom of my heart. This is yhree years in the making and there is so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers. Love,” he added.

The “Novacane” singer will open the Homer jewelry store in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 9. The store is located at 70-74 Bowery and is appointment-only. You can request a catalog and find out more information on Ocean’s latest venture at www.homer.com. Check out a few pieces from the collection below.