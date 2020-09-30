Frank Ocean launches platform that allows fans to register to vote

Frank Ocean has launched a voting registration widget on his website.

The “Thinkin Bout You” hitmaker took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, to give his opinion about the first 2020 presidential debate and called out the current President of the United States, who faced off against Joe Biden, for being “fake.”

And the 32-year-old singer urged his fans to sign up to vote via his own website, blonded.co, while he admitted it will be “more entertaining” watching Trump get “dragged out” of the White House than the debates.

He wrote: “Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not.

“Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say.

“Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.

“If you’re not registered swipe up to BLONDED.CO the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.”

In 2018, Ocean gave away free merchandise to those who voted in the midterm democratic races.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper also had his say on the debate and accused the president of being an “openly racist White Supremacist.”

He tweeted: “The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or… VOTE HIM OUT.”

The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or… VOTE HIM OUT. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 30, 2020

Ocean creating a voting registration link comes after Tyler, The Creator revealed he’s voting for the first time in the upcoming presidential election.

Continue reading on the next page.