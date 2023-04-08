California rapper Bankrol Hayden compares his music skills to NBA star

Hayden Inacio, known as Bankrol Hayden, is a young rapper based in California. Hayden is signed to Atlantic Records and is known for his hit singles “Brothers” and “Costa Rica,” and his album Pain is Temporary, as it landed at number 197 on the Billboard 200.

On March 10, 2023, Hayden released his second album 29 with appearances from Blueface, Lil Tecca, and Charlieonnafriday.

How did you come up with your name?

I was in high school and I thought of that with my friends. I used to go by Hayden2Inacio, but I was like, this isn’t going to do it. We had to come up with something that felt like a brand and a real rap name. So we came up with Bankrol Hayden and we just ran with it.

What made you want to start rapping?

Music had always been a big inspiration to me, and my brothers have always been in a band growing up so I always saw music around me. School was hard for me so I always told myself I wanted to do something else that was dream related. I didn’t want to work a nine-to-five and go to college and music worked out. At first, I thought it was just going to be something that I started out like a dream, like when I used to skateboard and it didn’t work out, but music worked out.

What NBA player inspires you?

Trae Young. I like him. He reminds me of myself when I see him on the court. I told myself that’s who I’d be if I was in the NBA.