NLE Choppa gets flak for walking women rappers like dogs by their hair

Rapper NLE Choppa is catching heat after releasing a sneak preview of his new music video for his song “Sl– Me Out.” In the video clip, the rapper is seen holding two women by their hair as they crawl on the ground like dogs. The women, Sukihana and Sexxy Red, also reposted the video in support of NLE Choppa, but fans were not excited about the premiere.

RAPPER NLE CHOPPA WALKS SUKIHANA & SEXXY RED LIKE DOGS 😳 FANS OUTRAGED OVER RESPECT FOR WOMEN 😩 pic.twitter.com/MefT8M7bcK — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) April 2, 2023

Many expressed disgust for the rapper because he is known for living a holistic life, despite what he raps about. One user shared, “I’m sorry, but the wildest thing about them h— getting walked like a dog is that it’s by NLE Choppa,” they said in a tweet. New York rapper Lil Mama even weighed in on the controversial video and has since deleted her comment, but Sukiana was not too happy to see it.

“They said the girl ‘Lil Mama’ that sing that lip gloss song was in the comments speaking on me. If I was y’all I would tell her leave me the f*** alone,” Suki tweeted. Lil Mama eventually responded to clarify her statement and explained it had to do with advocating for Black women to play roles that set them back. The video is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, April 7, 2023.