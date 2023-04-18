Sports agent Nicole Lynn makes history again, gets promoted

Sports agent Nicole Lynn barely had time to come down from her unadulterated euphoria when she became the first black female agent to have a client play in the Super Bowl.

Just a few months later, Lynn made history again when that client, quarterback Jalen Hurts, signed the richest deal in the history of the NFL.

On Monday, April 17, 2022, Lynn and the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had locked up Hurts’ services for the next half decade as he hauls in the bag, a five-year, $255 million deal which includes $179M guaranteed.

The deal comes just a couple of months after Lynn playfully asked Twitter-verse where she might be able to locate a Brinks truck. She was prompted to pose the question after Hurts won the league MVP for nearly singlehandedly taking the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. They were just a field goal away from hoisting the Lombardi trophy which eventually went to megastar Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL per year: 1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M

Not long thereafter, BlackMillonaires.com reported that Lynn was promoted to the presidency of football at the agency founded by LeBron James, Klutch Sports, which is run by the equally famous agent Rich Paul.

Lynn was feted with near-universal praise on social media by her contemporaries and fans. First, she had to give a shout-out to her little brother Hurts who also made history.

Let's pay homage to Nicole Lynn. She sent Jalen a DM hoping he hadn't picked an agent before the draft. She made history.