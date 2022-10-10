Bronny James follows in father’s footsteps, signs with Nike

Nike announced its latest class of athletes, who are all still students, on Oct. 10. The group of five basketball players’ deals was made possible through the Name, Image and Likeness bill, which allows student-athletes to legally sign endorsement deals while still in school.

The fresh crop is headlined by Bronny James, the Sierra Canyon star senior guard and son of NBA superstar and Nike rep LeBron James. LeBron James recently celebrated the opening of his own building at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny James told Complex Sports. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Bronny James is currently the No. 45 senior in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

With over six million Instagram followers, Bronny James is also a professional video gamer as he makes money from streaming on Twitch and is a member of the viral gaming group, the FaZe Clan. The teen also has offers from Memphis, Ohio State, USC, Duke, Kansas and Oregon.

The announcement comes days after Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday, with a party of performances from DDG, SoFaygo and Travis Scott.

The girls’ side features Klutch Sports athlete Juju Watkins. Watkins is the No. 2 senior in the country, according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz’s rankings. She’s kept her recruitment under wraps.

“My family’s always given back to the community and now it’s my turn,” Watkins said.

Bronny and Watkins have already been featured in a Nike commercial starring LeBron.

#DiamondYear💎 Need I Say More!! Its going to be a helluva ride this year! #LeBron20s #DiamondYear💎 #NikeLifer✔️ Posted by LeBron James on Monday, October 10, 2022

Stanford forward Haley Jones also represents for the women, alongside Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. Jones led the Cardinals to the 2021 National Championship and was named the tournament’s Outstanding Player.

“Basketball has given me so much over the years,” Jones said. “I’m excited about the opportunity this partnership presents — to give back to my community in more ways than I ever imagined possible.”

Camden, New Jersey, guard DJ Wagner rounds out the group as the No. 1 senior in the country. Wagner is the son of former NBA guard Dajuan Wagner.