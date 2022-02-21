Prestigious LA private school shows Black fathers are present and participating

You might see a celebrity sitting courtside at a Sierra Canyon High School basketball game.

Whether it’s Kyler Murray, members of the FaZe Clan, YouTuber Deestroying or Twitch streamer Adin Ross, there’s just as much star power at the Chatsworth, California, private school as there is at a Los Angeles Lakers game. The institution is for the elite of the elites, as the annual tuition for middle schoolers is $38,820 and $40,770 for high schoolers.

There is one notable difference between a Lakers professional showcase and a Trailblazer competition, however, which is an undeniable presence of active Black fathers at Sierra Canyon High School. Some nights, LeBron James and Diddy are courtside supporting their kids. When the girls’ team plays, you see former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph watching his daughter Mackenly Randolph clean up the glass in similar fashion to the way her dad did for 17 NBA seasons. A few minutes into the first quarter, former NBA All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas walks into the gym and hugs spectators, fans and friends alike. His daughter, Izela Arenas, is one of the better scorers and shooters in Sierra Canyon’s rotation, much like her father was in the NBA.

“I try to stay away from trying to just train her,” Arenas told rolling out. “Like I tell her, you’ve got to want to love it before you come to me. I’m so passionate about who’s been getting better, if you come to me half-steppin’, I don’t want to deal with you.”

Arenas watches her play along the baseline behind a basket as she swishes 3-pointer-after-3-pointer with a good shot selection.

