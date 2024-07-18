Why star producer Turbo takes fatherhood so seriously

Turbo has been the catalyst for some of the biggest songs since the late 2010s. The producer was behind “Drip Too Hard” and “Never Recover.” The success landed him a proclamation and his own day in South Fulton, Georgia. On Turbo Day, he entertains local children with free food, haircuts and games. Through all of the festivities at this year’s event, Turbo’s daughter was near him.

In an interview with rolling out, his daughter sat on his lap as he discussed what fatherhood means to him.

Why do you take Black fatherhood so seriously?

They give us this stigma that we’re not around. I’m here for my baby and the other one. I take care of mine.

I’ve always been a person who wanted to change the narrative, especially even going to Turbo Day, [which] is part of changing the narrative. I think it’s super important for Black fathers to be inside their kids’ lives, but fathers just period.

Do what you do, make sure they’re taken care of, but for me, it’s a pride thing. I take pride in making sure my baby’s got some good Nike’s on, a custom Turbo Day shirt, and she looks fly wherever she goes.

I find joy in it. That was one of the things I said that made me happy. It’s not too expensive. You don’t have to deal with spending a lot of money. It’s just making sure that she’s taken care of. I think it’s important, man. Pay attention.

Get off the internet. If I get on the internet, I’m learning how to be a father. I didn’t grow up with my father. If I’m looking at something on the internet, it’s looking at other fathers and seeing what they’re doing. And I’m like, “Oh, I’m going to do that, too.”

Hopefully, somebody else sees it, and they take it from me. It’s extremely important, especially with what’s going on in this internet day and age and how kids are so easily influenced. If you have kids, make sure you’re in their life.

What’s your advice to a young man who’s panicking about having his first child on the way?

Don’t panic. Get focused and buckle up. It’s not too hard. It just takes focus.

Panicking is an excuse. It’s cool to be nervous, but it’s happening. Go out there and learn something.

Like I said, I didn’t grow up with my dad, so honestly, a lot of stuff, I had to learn from movies. And then the internet came around and TikTok. You have dad YouTube pages.

The information is out there. I didn’t learn how to change a tire until I was 17. You have to focus on what you want. It’s important to go out there and seek the information. Ask your people, your uncles, your aunts, whoever. They have the information, whether you want to believe it or not. So, focus on that.

What else do you have coming up?

I have a new single that’s coming out before the summer is over, something with Jean Deaux.

I’m working on a lot of country; I’m still working on my album in the studio.