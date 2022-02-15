 Skip to content

LeBron James clowned for wanting the Lakers to join the Rams’ parade

By Terry Shropshire | Feb 15, 2022

LeBron James (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinseltown)

LeBron James made the bold suggestion that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers join the Rams of the NFL in their championship parade that will pop off in a few days.


James, 37, told his 50 million Twitter followers on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, that the Lakers should be included since they were not able to celebrate their championship as it took place during the apex of the pandemic.

Instead, the Lakers were forced to settle with a team-only celebration in “the bubble” in Orlando, Florida, at the time. Quarantine rules prohibited a mass assemblage of fans at that time in Los Angeles County.


Even though James made the announcement on Valentine’s Day, he didn’t get much love in return. Many fans find James’ idea hilarious and ridiculous because the Lakers are in the throes of a debacle season as they sport a below-sea-level 26-31 record. They’ve lost five games in a row on the road and seven games in their last 10.

Worse, there seems to be no end to the hemorrhaging. The Lakers have great difficulty even vanquishing the NBA’s bottom feeders. One fan saw this as a way for King James to make someone else’s parade about him.

Others surmise that the Lakers are too far removed from their NBA Finals title to make it a feel-good moment. While James could be included as a guest in the parade, most believe James needs to hang back and let the Rams bask in the fans’ adoration.

 

 

