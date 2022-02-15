LeBron James clowned for wanting the Lakers to join the Rams’ parade

LeBron James made the bold suggestion that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers join the Rams of the NFL in their championship parade that will pop off in a few days.

James, 37, told his 50 million Twitter followers on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, that the Lakers should be included since they were not able to celebrate their championship as it took place during the apex of the pandemic.

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Instead, the Lakers were forced to settle with a team-only celebration in “the bubble” in Orlando, Florida, at the time. Quarantine rules prohibited a mass assemblage of fans at that time in Los Angeles County.

Even though James made the announcement on Valentine’s Day, he didn’t get much love in return. Many fans find James’ idea hilarious and ridiculous because the Lakers are in the throes of a debacle season as they sport a below-sea-level 26-31 record. They’ve lost five games in a row on the road and seven games in their last 10.

Worse, there seems to be no end to the hemorrhaging. The Lakers have great difficulty even vanquishing the NBA’s bottom feeders. One fan saw this as a way for King James to make someone else’s parade about him.

pic.twitter.com/Ni5iG5v8iO — 🅱️ a n i e L (@Caesar_281) February 14, 2022

Others surmise that the Lakers are too far removed from their NBA Finals title to make it a feel-good moment. While James could be included as a guest in the parade, most believe James needs to hang back and let the Rams bask in the fans’ adoration.

Dude you’re currently 5 games below .500, aren’t in the playoffs, & got bounced by a 1 armed CP3 last year. YET you’re still talking about something that happened 2 years ago that didn’t even happen in LA. LeBron you’ve never even won a playoff series in LA… — Jay 🉑 (@JaysNBAfacts) February 14, 2022

Who’s we??? We’re not counting bubble rings — MANNY (@Warriorsnin3rs) February 14, 2022