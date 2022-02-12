 Skip to content

Arizona Cardinals quarterback and FaZe Clan member Kyler Murray, YouTuber Deestroying, Twitch streamer Adin Ross and other members of the FaZe Clan came to Sierra Canyon High School to support Bronny James and Amari Bailey on Feb. 11. James, a junior, is the son of LeBron James, and Bailey is the No. 2 senior in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Bailey is committed to UCLA. James is also a member of FaZe Clan, as the gaming collective was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2021.

Kyler Murray among stars thrilled with Bronny James’ win at Sierra Canyon

February 12, 2022 / Rashad Milligan

