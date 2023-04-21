On April 22, the Stay Well Community Health Initiative and the “We Can Do This” campaign are hosting a nationwide Vaccination Day in multiple cities across the country, including Atlanta; Chicago; Memphis; Baltimore; New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Washington DC; Miami; Indianapolis; Hampton, VA; and more.

In an effort to improve vaccination rates in Black communities, free COVID vaccinations and health resources will be made available at each event. People age 50 and older, and anyone with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or lung disease, are at increased risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19. While vaccinated people can still get COVID, vaccines provide protection against severe disease.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, people who get COVID are less likely to get long COVID if they are vaccinated. Long COVID leaves people with symptoms such as fatigue, pain, and memory problems that can last for months, and the best way to prevent it is to stay up to date on COVID vaccines.

The “We Can Do This” campaign partnered with local health agencies and community-based organizations in select cities to continue to educate Black communities while working to make vaccine resources more accessible.

For more information on National Vaccination Day, go to www.staywellevent.org.