Bens Simmons trolls 76ers after they suffer blowout loss (photo)

Outcast NBA player Ben Simmons took a petty swipe at the Philadelphia 76ers team that ran him out of town after they were defeated during the elimination game, 112-88, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Simmons essentially laughed at the Sixers’ woes as he watched them get blown out after they had a chance to win the series in six games on Thursday.

The New Jersey Nets forward was traded away from the Sixers on bad terms in February 2022 due to his putrid playing the previous year. Therefore, Simmons took delight as he posted a photo of the screen when the Sixers were down by 30 points.

Simmons’ pettiness did not go unanswered, however. Former NBA star for the Celtics slammed Simmons for the Instagram post. Many NBA pundits and fans have labeled him a head case and malingerer who is living a glamorous lifestyle while embellishing or feigning injuries to avoid playing.

Hell he’s been watching games all season long. What else is new https://t.co/zxpZEcqQdL — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2023

Not surprisingly to fans, Simmons played little this past regular season. He appeared in just 42 games while depositing meager numbers of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. When his Brooklyn Nets were swept by the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, Simmons did not play due to a reported back injury that has plagued him the past three years.