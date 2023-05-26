Raz B attempts to escape hospital; climbs onto roof

The singer said he didn’t feel safe the day before
Raz B attempts to escape hospital; climbs onto roof
Image source: Instagram – razb_b2k

A video has been released of Raz B on top of a hospital roof.

The incident happened on the morning of May 25, and the day before Raz B posted a video on Instagram saying he didn’t feel safe.


“I’m telling everybody right now, Raz B does not feel safe,” Raz B said in the video. “Put out an APB for Raz B in Kansas City, I don’t feel safe. I’ve been fighting to stay alive, I don’t want to have this surgery here.”

Raz B reiterated throughout the video that nothing was wrong with him and that he wanted someone to call 911 for him. He also posted an address for a Kansas City hospital.


The next day, Raz B was seen standing on the roof of the hospital. Police said they were sent to the hospital at 10:20 am after they were contacted by the facility’s security. Law enforcement says the singer broke a window to gain access to the roof.

There was concern that Raz B could jump off the roof, and police laid down protective objects such as mats at the bottom of the building. A negotiator got involved, and Raz eventually went back through the window peacefully and was treated by medical staff.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

hy

0
Reply
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles