Swin Cash’s ‘She’s Got Time’ inaugural summit to feature superstar speakers

April 25, 2023 (NEW ORLEANS) – She’s Got Time and its founder, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ VP of basketball operations, Swin Cash, is proud to announce the inclusion of more superstar speakers at its inaugural large scale gathering set to take place in New Orleans, LA, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, LA 70113 from Wednesday, June 28th – Friday, June 30, 2023. The She’s Got Time Summit will extend the organization’s mission of elevating, highlighting, and connecting women in sports who are committing time to discover more about who they are and how they influence others beyond sports.

Cash explains why the community is integral, “The creation of this intergenerational community is important because we, as Women in Sports, sometimes endure hardships throughout not just our professional lives, but within our personal lives as well. She’s Got Time stands as the larger voice for all Women in Sports to be heard, feel seen, and undoubtedly understood no matter the circumstance.”

The selected speakers include women who have leveraged significant influence in both professional women’s and men’s sports.

The updated list of superstar speakers includes Oak View Group SVP, Global Communications, Marketing & Events Amy Gaskin, Women’s Sports Foundation CEO Danette Leighton, Effective Communication Coach Denise Thomas, LA Rams Partnership Marketing Manager Jesse Smith Thomas, NY Liberty CEO Keia Clarke, New Orleans Saints, and Pelicans VP of Production Saints Shaneika Dabney Henderson, The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and New Orleans Pelicans Coach Teresa Wetherspoon, New Orleans Saints, and New Orleans Pelicans VP DE&I Darvelle Hutchinson, Turn 2 Foundation President Sharlee Jeter, Jordan Brand Strategic Partner and sneaker enthusiast James Whitner, Author and Journalist Kate Fagan, Creative 7 film producer Asani Swann, Boston Celtics VP of Team Operations Allison Feaster, and Portland Trailblazers Director of Basketball Strategy Asjha Jones.

Those mentioned above are joining recently announced speakers like New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson; Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Tamika Tremaglio, Minnesota Twins EVP and Chief Business Officer Meka White Morris, Toronto Raptors Vice President of Basketball Operations Teresa Resch, Columbus Crew President of Business Operations Kristin Bernert, WNBA champion and Nike Director of Men’s Athlete and Team Marketing Mistie Bass-Boyd, Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Benita Fitzgerald-Mosley, University of Dayton Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, journalist and Founder of Sideline Pass Jen Hale, and Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Manager, Sports & Entertainment Nicole Pullen Ross.

Swin, Bird, Williams-Jeter, and Asjha Jones share the stage for the first time since 2002 when they lead UConn to an unforgettable 39-0 season culminating with the NCAA Championship.

Women from across the sports world will share their expertise with attendees for three days through interactive workshops, panel discussions, and curated networking events. To showcase the vast array of careers, opportunities, and resources in the sports world and the diversity within the industry’s cultural ecosystem, Swin Cash has recruited an impressive cast of executives and former athletes to power the inaugural Summit.

For tickets and additional information, please visit https://shesgottime.com/summit/.

SGT will make more announcements made at a later date.

About She’s Got Time (SGT)

SGT is built on a foundation that is focused on kinship. Women in sports have long been the trailblazers, change makers, and catalysts for movement in an industry that impacts culture and our world in a big way. SGT will continue that legacy by building a community amongst these women – we will not be afraid to have tough conversations and share insights to solve long-standing issues that women in sports continue to face. SGT curates authentic and genuine spaces to engage and learn, content to tell our inspirational stories, and we offer opportunities throughout the year to pour into our tribe. The effects will be a stronger foundation and a more stellar trajectory for women where our work, lifestyle, and well-being will be positively impacted. Our goal is to take on collective core issues head-on and work together on solutions regardless of where you are in your career. SGT is the platform and home for executives and our future leaders to be a resource for each other and to have true intergenerational connectivity that will set everyone up for success. As a collective, we’ve got time to pour into each other, and we will build the dreams and careers for our future – together.

About Swin Cash

Swin Cash, an illustrious Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, currently serves as the Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. A three-time WNBA champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011), Swin also helped lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to two Olympic gold medals (2004, 2012) and was named one of the WNBA’s Top 20 Best and Most Influential players. Cash also covered sports and culture for several media outlets, including Turner Sports, CBS Sports, and MSG Network. Off the court, Swin founded Cash for Kids, a charity whose mission is to motivate, educate & elevate kids through physical fitness, nutrition, education, cultural trips, and sports camps. She is proud to have worked extensively with the NBA as a global ambassador for social responsibility and civil rights. Although Swin holds many titles, there are none greater to her than that of a wife to her husband – Steve Canal, and mother to their two boys – Saint Cash-Canal and Syer Cash-Canal.

