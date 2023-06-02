Insecure or not? SZA explains why she treats her ‘butt like a purse’

From songstress SZA’s vantage point, her butt is an accessory that helps to colorize and spice up the entire package that is an award-winning, multiplatinum entertainer.

In fact, SZA references her Brazilian butt lift in the lead single “Good Days” from the phenomenal-selling sophomore album SOS:

“So classic, that a– so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

SZA explains in an interview with Elle magazine the very interesting way she views her backside.

“I treat my butt like a purse,” she says and smiles. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it because it works all by itself.”

The singer who was born Solána Imani Rowe in St. Louis 33 years ago was gifted a great voice but not a protruding posterior. Therefore, when SZA became a star and got the bag, she decided to buy a butt.

“I always wanted a really fat a– with less gym time,” she revealed to the magazine. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a–.’ ”

Elsewhere in the story, SZA admits she disrespected her mother and father by working in a strip club to finance her musical aspirations. She also had flunked out of college, mainly because she opted for the studio as opposed to sitting in a classroom.

“I really disrespected my parents for a long time,” SZA explains. “Me telling my mom I would rather go run in the streets and bartend at the strip club so I can pay for studio time [tuition]. It’s crazy.”

Perhaps her parents thought their daughter was “crazy” back then, but SZA obviously made the right choice regarding career pursuits.