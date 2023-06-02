Insecure or not? SZA explains why she treats her ‘butt like a purse’

SZA is proud of her reconstructed backside and couldn’t care less about public opinion
(Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

From songstress SZA’s vantage point, her butt is an accessory that helps to colorize and spice up the entire package that is an award-winning, multiplatinum entertainer.

In fact, SZA references her Brazilian butt lift in the lead single “Good Days” from the phenomenal-selling sophomore album SOS


“So classic, that a– so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

SZA explains in an interview with Elle magazine the very interesting way she views her backside.


“I treat my butt like a purse,” she says and smiles. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it because it works all by itself.”

The singer who was born Solána Imani Rowe in St. Louis 33 years ago was gifted a great voice but not a protruding posterior. Therefore, when SZA became a star and got the bag, she decided to buy a butt.

“I always wanted a really fat a– with less gym time,” she revealed to the magazine. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a–.’ ”

Elsewhere in the story, SZA admits she disrespected her mother and father by working in a strip club to finance her musical aspirations. She also had flunked out of college, mainly because she opted for the studio as opposed to sitting in a classroom.

“I really disrespected my parents for a long time,” SZA explains. “Me telling my mom I would rather go run in the streets and bartend at the strip club so I can pay for studio time [tuition]. It’s crazy.”

Perhaps her parents thought their daughter was “crazy” back then, but SZA obviously made the right choice regarding career pursuits.

