Drake slammed for sporting yellow and blue fingernail polish (photo)

Some fans trashed the Canadian-born lyricist with jokes and memes
(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Rap icon Drake is getting steamrolled on social media for flossing blue and yellow nail polish at a party recently.

A score of music fans weighed in on Drake’s new look and many were appalled or taken aback by Drake’s colorful fingernail polish as he appeared live on his favorite betting app Stake.


To amplify his indignity, Drake’s credit card was reportedly declined on the live app when he tried to pay for a woman’s massage.


The bespectacled Drake showed up at the party draped in what appears to be State Property coveralls, which is a defunct clothing line founded by Beanie Siegel that ran its course back in 2018.

Needless to say, Black Twitter and others had a lot to say about the Certified Lover Boy artist.

