Scottie Pippen won’t believe this news about his ex and Michael Jordan’s son

It’s no secret that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are an item, and they’re taking things to the next level with their latest announcement.

On June 12, Jordan shared on Twitter that he and Pippen are starting a podcast.

“Our new @iHeartRadio podcast ‘Separation Anxiety’ launches TOMORROW,” Jordan said. From the description of the podcast, it doesn’t seem like the two will be holding anything back.

“Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have Separation Anxiety. They finally found each other and now they’re ready to be brutally honest with you about life, love, sex, and 16 year age gaps,” the description reads. “Larsa and Marcus share their private thoughts about being in the public eye.”

Besides the 16-year age gap, the other thing to unpack in this relationship is that Larsa is Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, who played with NBA legend Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father. It’s been apparent that Scottie and Michael’s relationship is nonexistent, as the two have taken jabs at each other over the years, so it’ll be interesting to see if that dynamic is discussed on the podcast.

Larsa and Marcus have been dating since 2022, and with this new platform, it looks like things are going very well between them.