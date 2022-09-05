Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.

Patrons at the eatery recognized Pippen and began snapping photos and then sent them to TMZ. There were no public displays of affection, but Pippen was wearing hip-hugging cut-off shorts.

The publications stated that once folks recognized Pippen, she began acting “skittish.” She already has a well-earned reputation as a cougar. Pippen once enticed NBA player Malik Beasley, who was 24 at the time, to leave his wife and young child for a torrid affair with the reality star.

Subsequently, when folks eyed Pippen with Jordan, fans began speculating that she has a thing for young, high-profile men.

Pippen and her ex-husband got their divorce finalized this past year amid rumors that she had an affair with rapper Future, which she vehemently denies. The Pippens had four children together.