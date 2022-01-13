Larsa Pippen describes divorce from Scottie Pippen as ‘the longest in history’

Larsa Pippen‘s divorce from Scottie Pippen felt like “the longest in history.”

The 47-year-old star and Scottie, 56, finalized their divorce last year, but Larsa admits that it was a difficult process to go through.

Larsa — who was married to the NBA legend between 1997 and 2021 — shared: “I feel like it was three years. I was like, ‘Is it ever gonna be over?’ It’s the longest divorce in history.

“I’m kind of glad that like, you know, we are where we are today. The divorce is over, we’re still in a great place and our kids are older too.”

Larsa has four children — Scotty Jr, 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13 — with her ex-husband, and despite seeking a divorce, she still has regrets about their break-up.

She told Us Weekly: “I wish my kids would have had, you know, a mom and dad in the same home. I felt guilty because I just, you know, I grew up with my mom and dad.

“I wanted my kids to grow up like that, but as far as our relationship, it couldn’t be better than it is right now. To be honest with you, we’re like, in such a great place. We love each other. We’re always gonna support each other. We support our kids, you know, we’re just in a really good place.”

Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018 but despite their split, she remains “proud” of her ex-husband.

The TV star praised the basketball legend for how he’s handled their divorce.

She said: “I’m really proud of Scottie and I and how we’ve navigated through this divorce and through, you know, obstacles.”