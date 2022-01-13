 Skip to content

Larsa Pippen describes divorce from Scottie Pippen as ‘the longest in history’

By rolling | Jan 13, 2022

(Image source: Instagram – @larsapippen)

Larsa Pippen‘s divorce from Scottie Pippen felt like “the longest in history.”


The 47-year-old star and Scottie, 56, finalized their divorce last year, but Larsa admits that it was a difficult process to go through.

Larsa — who was married to the NBA legend between 1997 and 2021 — shared: “I feel like it was three years. I was like, ‘Is it ever gonna be over?’ It’s the longest divorce in history.


“I’m kind of glad that like, you know, we are where we are today. The divorce is over, we’re still in a great place and our kids are older too.”

Larsa has four children — Scotty Jr, 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13 — with her ex-husband, and despite seeking a divorce, she still has regrets about their break-up.

She told Us Weekly: “I wish my kids would have had, you know, a mom and dad in the same home. I felt guilty because I just, you know, I grew up with my mom and dad.

“I wanted my kids to grow up like that, but as far as our relationship, it couldn’t be better than it is right now. To be honest with you, we’re like, in such a great place. We love each other. We’re always gonna support each other. We support our kids, you know, we’re just in a really good place.”

Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018 but despite their split, she remains “proud” of her ex-husband.

The TV star praised the basketball legend for how he’s handled their divorce.

She said: “I’m really proud of Scottie and I and how we’ve navigated through this divorce and through, you know, obstacles.”

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Lamar Odom calls Tristan Thompson ‘corny’

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving could play at home if Brooklyn Nets do this

LaVar Ball says LeBron James should leave LA, retire in Cleveland (video)

Tristan Thompson has to pay thousands in support for new baby

Antonio Brown claims Bucs set him up for termination

Deion Sanders, JSU land top 100 recruit, but not because they promised millions


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.