Bronny James finally celebrated after good game in Lakers’ 1st win

Bronny James was finally able to exhale on Wednesday night.

The son of Lakers legend LeBron James has been getting drenched in the torrential downpour of criticism ever since he declared for the NBA Draft after playing just one year at the University of Southern California. And when he performed poorly in the first four games of the NBA Summer League, the cacophony from fan outrage became deafening.

On Wednesday, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 19, had his best game of the NBA Summer League — which means he had his most productive output since being drafted No. 55 in the second round — as the Lakers collected their first victory.

James contributed 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 2 of 5 attempts from beyond the 3-point line, as the Lakers rookies defeated the Hawks in a nailbiter, 87-86.

Bronny James credits his parents for providing invaluable support

“I feel like I know the right way to play,” James told ESPN. “So if I go out there and play my game every game, results like that will come.”

The younger James will make history with his father as the first father and son to play in the NBA and on the same team simultaneously.

“My mom [Savannah James], [and] my dad really help me, encouraging me to stay focused and keep being myself,” James said. “So I feel like that’s a big part of how I came out [tonight].”

James is cognizant of fans and sports pundits’ belief that he is unqualified to wear an NBA uniform — that “nepotism” is the buzzword hovering over him — so he is taking the negative chatter in stride.

“It’s something… but it’s something I’ve got to deal with if I’m going to play at this level,” James said.