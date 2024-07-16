NBA champ Jaylen Brown insults Bronny James, then reverses course (video)

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is among the growing group of reporters, fans and players who do not believe Bronny James. is equipped with the requisite skills to be an NBA player.

Brown appeared to throw shade at LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., the rookie out of USC, while sitting courtside at the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas.

During a chat at the Thomas & Mack Center with Kysre Gondrezick and WNBA sensation Angel Reese, Brown was caught by NBC Sports Boston cameras during the game broadcast.

“Honestly, I don’t think Bronny is a pro,” Brown appeared to say about LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., who was the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Gondrezick added that Bronny James was destined for the G League, the NBA’s version of the minor leagues in Major League Baseball. Brown, however, rebutted her assessment, insinuating that Bronny James will be in a Lakers uniform to start the season as a consequence of popularity and politics instead of actual talent.

“I don’t think so, I think because of his name he’ll be on the Lakers,” said Brown, the MVP of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics thoroughly defeated the Lakers in the Summer League game Monday night, 88-74, powered by 22 points and 8 rebounds by rookie standout Neemias Queta.

Brown added to the deafening chorus of critiques about Bronny James. He started the game for the Lakers but contributed only 2 points off 1-for-5 shooting.

Later, Brown tried to metaphorically mop up the mess he created by heaping effusive praise on both LeBron James Sr. and Jr., then forecasting longevity for the 19-year-old.

Check out the replay of Brown’s conversation below: