Scottie Pippen expands his business portfolio

Six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is getting into the Airbnb business and is opening up his Chicago home in Highland Park for guests to watch the Olympic Games. Pippen and Airbnb are listing his home for three one-night stays for up to four people on August 2, 4, and 6. The stays will run $92 per night plus fees and taxes. The steal of a price pays tribute to the year he and his Olympic Squad took home the gold medal in Barcelona in 1992.

The Chicago Bulls legend will offer a virtual greeting at check-in for guests, who will also have access to the home’s indoor basketball court, movie theater, outdoor pool and television, arcade room and indoor sauna. Booking opens July 22 at noon at airbnb.com/scottiepippen.

“Being a two-time former Olympian, I wanted to really give fans the experience of what it be like to watch the games from my home. I’ve got a basketball court and a nice pool. This was an opportunity to give a fan a chance to really live this experience and watch the games from my home and sleep in my bed,” Pippen told the Chicago Tribune.

Stays are timed so guests can watch basketball competitions from the group stage to the gold and silver medal games in Tokyo as well. Pippen will also host a virtual experience on August 5 with fans to discuss his Olympic experiences in 1992 and 1996 on the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team.

“Adding @Airbnb Host to my portfolio. Come watch the Olympics straight from my home theater or shoot some hoops in my indoor gym. It’s gonna be a good time. You can request to book my Chicago-area crib on July 22 😎,” Pippen added on Instagram.

The Hall of Famer hoopster will also be releasing his memoir titled Unguarded on Nov. 16, 2021. Check out a few pictures from his home below.